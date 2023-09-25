MILLWALL held West Bromich Albion to a 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns in a game that saw both sides have big chances.

Zian Flemming missed a penalty in the first half before the Lions had to fend off a much-improved West Brom side in the second half as the hosts hit the woodwork twice.

Millwall eventually pulled through to grab a point as multiple players stood up to the challenge of the Baggies.

But which Millwall player impressed you most from the performance? Have your say in our NewsAtDen man of the match vote below.

