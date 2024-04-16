A rave was cancelled after a baseball-wielding man reportedly went on a rampage in Elephant and Castle on Sunday (April 14).

Event organisers said they were “heartbroken” to cancel the party at Corsica Studios nightclub as the “threat” was “too high”

Police were called Elephant Road following reports of a man damaging cars with a baseball bat at 1.52pm.

They received a further report of a man – believed to be the same individual – threatening people in Kennington Park at 2.15pm.

Joyride.rave, whose event was to start at 4pm, wrote on Instagram: “We are extremely sorry and absolutely heartbroken to say we have to cancel today’s party due to an incident with a violent person that has unfolded at Corsica Studios.

“The threat is too high for today’s event to go ahead.”

There were no reports of any injuries. Police, who are still searching for the man, are yet to make any arrests

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 13:52hrs on Sunday, 14 April to Elephant Road, after a man was reported to have damaged cars with a baseball bat.

“A further call was received at 14:15hrs about a man – believed to be the same man – threatening people in Kennington Park.

“There have been no reports of any injuries.

“There have been no arrests as yet. Police are searching for the man.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 3518/14 APR.