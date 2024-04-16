LINCOLN City suffered a blow to their promotion hopes after losing 2-1 to Wigan Athletic.

The Imps had been on a storming run but drew 1-1 with Reading last week before Saturday’s defeat did further damage to their League One ambitions.

Alex Mitchell was one of six Lincoln players booked while the hosts had three goals ruled out for offside during a frustrating afternoon at Sincil Bank. Wigan won it in the 90th minute after a goal by Charlie Hughes.

The result leaves Lincoln five points off Oxford United who they play in a huge game away at the Kassam Stadium tonight.

Elsewhere, Niino Adom-Malaki got 74 minutes under his belt as Sutton United picked up another point towards safety.

Deon Moore equalised with three minutes to go in a 2-2 draw with Harrogate Town as Steve Morison’s side continue to fight for points. They have lost just one of their last six games.

Unfortunately for the U’s, Colchester United won 3-2 at play-off chasing Crawley Town to jump out of the relegation zone.

Sutton sit a point behind Colchester who have two games in hand.

And in the National League, Kamarl Grant played 90 minutes for Bromley in a 3-0 win over Solihull Moors.

Bromley, who had to shake last week’s FA Trophy semi-final defeat out of their system, are third with two games remaining. They look almost certain to finish in the top three, meaning they can skip over the initial round of play-off games in the fifth-tier.