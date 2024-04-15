East Dulwich bird enthusiasts have put nest boxes outside their homes to protect the UK’s declining swift population.

The Dulwich Society’s Wildlife Committee co-ordinated the project, installing 21 boxes on Saturday, April 6.

UK swifts have declined by more than 60% between 1995-2021, largely due to the loss of nest sites.

Fortunately, East Dulwich is a swift hotspot and committee members want this to continue.

Steven Robinson who co-ordinated the project said, “Swifts are such wonderful birds and we want to make sure they have lots of places to nest when they migrate here from Africa.

“Swifts are my favourite birds. Their return is a sign of summer, so I was very pleased to be involved in this project”.

Swifts aren’t guaranteed to use the boxes, so the RSPB encourages people to play taped Swift calls via loudspeaker during the May to July mating season.

The RSPB adds: “If you do manage to attract them, remember Swifts are sensitive to disturbance and protected by law, so watch the nest box from the ground or install a camera inside before the breeding season starts.”

Commenting on the East Dulwich Forum website, one person said: “There are lots of swifts around Dovedale Road – beautiful birds and very much the sight and sound of summer for me.”

Another person wrote: “What a great idea. Sadly, never see swifts where I am. I’ve seen them around junction of where Goodrich Rd meets Lordship Lane.”

Darren Long from DLong Roofing installed them all, kindly donating his labour free of charge.

According to the British Trust for Ornithology, swift numbers are wavering due to poor summer weather, a decline in their insect food and continued loss of suitable nesting sites.

They are medium-sized aerial birds capable of reaching 69mph speeds, recognisable by their sooty brown feathers and white throat.