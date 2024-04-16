Head down to Vauxhall for a free pint and Yorkshire pudding burrito to celebrate a new addition to this food market.

Yorkshire Burrito at Market Place in Vauxhall is hosting the giveaway from 11 am on Wednesday 17 April – as the latest to join the string of street vendors.

The British food business has taken London by storm with its twist on the classic Sunday roast, wrapping roast meats, vegetables, stuffing and gravy all in a giant Yorkshire pudding.

Punters are encouraged to get there early as the offer is on a first-come-first-served basis.

Where: Market Place Vauxhall, 7 S Lambeth Pl, SW8 1SP

