Two teenage boys have been seriously injured after reports of a ‘fight’ in Elephant and Castle today (Friday, April 12).

Two other men were arrested after the incident around the New Kent Road and Falmouth Road area at around 5.15pm.

The injured young males, aged fifteen and sixteen, were taken to hospital with injuries police believe were caused by a glass bottle. Their conditions are being assessed.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 1715hrs on Friday, 12 April, to reports of a fight in the area of New Kent Road and Falmouth Road, SE1.

“Officers attended and found two males suffering injuries, believed to have been caused by a glass bottle.

“The males, aged 15 and 16 years, were taken to hospital by ambulance colleagues. We await an assessment of their condition.

“Officers responding to the incident have arrested two other males, both of whom have been taken into police custody. Enquiries continue.”

Witnesses or anyone with information or mobile phone footage is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5645/12apr.

To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.