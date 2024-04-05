A much-loved sculpture, which immortalises two dock workers, has returned to its place in Canada Dock.

First installed in 1990, the 7m-high Deal Porters’ sculpture has been away for nearly a year since it was taken for restoration last April.

The sculpture has been refreshed as part of works to improve and revitalise the dock as part of the 53-acre Canada Water development by British Land.

Until the mid-20th century deal porters were the characteristic workers in the Surrey Commercial Docks -representing the distinct culture of the area.

Their work, unloading and stacking large baulks of timber, known as deal, that arrived from Canada, North America and the Baltics, was acrobatic, tough and dangerous. The dynamic sculpture shows one porter lifting the end of a deal baulk while the other takes it onto his shoulder.

The figures have been cleaned and treated to maintain their condition, with the oak elements having been replaced and the steel arc cleaned and given a new coat of paint.

Contractors Galldris have been waiting for a suitable window in their dock restoration in which to have it reinstated.

It is hoped that the ongoing works at the dock, due for completion later this year, will create a natural habitat with enriched biodiversity and opportunities for people to enjoy it with a boardwalk, dipping pond and steps down to the water’s edge.

Michael Delfs, Development Executive at British Land, said: “We’re very glad to have the Deal Porters home again, overlooking Canada Dock where these workers plied their trade for so many years.

“As we work to revitalise Canada Water, we want to celebrate the history and identity of the place and help keep these stories alive. We hope the restoration of both the sculpture and the surrounding dock will enable people to enjoy this artwork in full.”

