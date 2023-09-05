A sculpture of Tower Bridge, part of an exhibition of art made using 200kg of sugar and salt, is going on display in South Bank.

Michelle Wibowo, from West Sussex, spent over 150 hours baking and building to create the piece which is part of an exhibition curated by cereal brand Kellogg’s.

The Kellogg’s Reductive Art Exhibition – A Story of Salt and Sugar has been designed to showcase the company’s commitment and progress in reducing salt and sugar in its cereals.

Michelle researched the history of the Grade I listed landmark to include every detail of the bridge in the 2.5ft sculpture made from 25kg of sugar.

The unusual piece features the famous two towers and the open-air walkway of the bridge, as well as details of the windows and suspension chains.

Her previous work with sugar includes models of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Hogwarts Castle, from the Harry Potter stories.

The exhibition features artworks from eight artists from the world of fine art, sculpture and animation. Each was tasked with creating pieces using the medium of salt and sugar.

The final exhibits use over 200kg of sugar and salt – the equivalent of two adult gorillas.

Speaking about being involved in the exhibition, Wibowo said she ‘jumped’ at the chance to be involved, commenting: “It was really fascinating researching the design history around the Tower Bridge, which surprisingly isn’t as old as some people may think. I hope people will enjoy taking a closer look at the sculpture when they visit the show and spotting some of the details from the real bridge.”



The Kellogg’s Reductive Art Exhibition – A Story of Salt and Sugar opens at The Oxo Tower in London this Friday (September 8) until Saturday (September 9). It is free to attend with no booking needed.