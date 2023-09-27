Two South Bank parks have won gold awards in a London-wide garden competition.

The Red Cross Garden and Tate Modern Community Garden, both managed by Bankside Open Spaces Trust, took the top prizes at the London in Bloom Awards.

Waterloo Green and the historic Crossbones Garden off Union Street also received silver awards.

The judges, who visited each park described the Red Cross Garden as “a pleasure to visit” and praised the style of the Tate Community Garden.

All the parks are free to enter and supported by gardening volunteer groups.

Red Cross Garden, Waterloo Green and Tate Modern Community Garden were also the recipients of Green Flag Awards this summer.

Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd MBE said the gardens were “vital green spaces… bring people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles”.

In total 30 Southwark parks have Green Flag Awards, the third highest out of all the local authorities in the UK.

These include Peckham Rye Park, Dulwich Park, Burgess Park, Southwark Park and more.