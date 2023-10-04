Southwark Council’s housing repair workers have announced strikes are back on after industrial action was delayed last month.

Unite the Union has said all 130 of Southwark Council’s housing repair workers will down tools in a dispute over pay and conditions on October 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20.

The workers, who are responsible for fixing problems like mould, damp and disrepair, have rejected the national pay offer increase of £1,925.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said: “Housing repair workers provide critical frontline council services. They are sick of poor pay and outdated conditions.

“Despite the essential roles they undertake, Southwark Council thinks another real terms pay cut is acceptable, at a time when workers increasingly can’t make ends meet.”

Although pay recommendations are made by the Local Government Association (LGA), Unite is urging Southwark Council to pay members above the recommendation.

Strike action was put on hold in late September – reportedly because the council chief executive was on annual leave meaning negotiations couldn’t progress.

The union argues that the recommended national pay offer increase of £1,925 is below inflation – recorded as 6.8 per cent in August.

According to Unite, 48 per cent of its members in local authorities have struggled to afford utility bills and 23 per cent are skipping meals to save money.

Cllr Stephanie Cryan, the council’s cabinet member for finance, has previously said Southwark had “respect” for the strikes but did not indicate the council would increase workers’ pay.

Southwark’s Liberal Democrat opposition has backed the strikers. Group leader Cllr Victor Chamberlain said: “Southwark Liberal Democrat Group support frontline repairs workers in Southwark getting a fair deal.

“Any disruption caused by this strike will be laid at the door of Southwark’s Labour council who are refusing to negotiate.

“We urge them to settle this dispute quickly so they can address the rampant disrepair in our housing stock, which has been publicly highlighted by the Housing Ombudsman and Housing Secretary in recent months.”

Unite Regional Officer Mary Summers said: “The proposed strike action will inevitably cause disruption across Southwark but this dispute is the fault of local government employers and the council who are failing to value workers and properly reward them for their hard work.”

23 local authorities have voted for industrial action in a dispute which could continue well into autumn.