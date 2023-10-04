A family is taking legal action after their little boy lost a toe on an escalator at London Bridge station.

Four-year-old Oscar was taken to St Thomas’ Hospital where his little toe was fully amputated and his fourth toe partially removed.

The incident took place after the New Year’s Day Parade when they were on their way back home to Kent.

Oscar was standing on the step behind his mother when his Wellington boot is said to have become caught between the side of the escalator and the step.

Parents Jason and Alyson – represented by law firm Bolt Burdon Kemp are alleging negligence against Network Rail.

According to the law firm, Network Rail has denied liability, stating the escalator had no faults at the time of the incident and was not unsafe.

Oscar’s mother is said to have run down the escalator and tried and failed to find the emergency stop button, which was located on a nearby pillar.

The boy’s father, Jason, says he was then forced to pull the little boy out of his welly as he neared the bottom of the escalator.

This resulted they say in the welly ripping and the boy’s little toe having to be fully amputated and his fourth toe partially amputated at the hospital.

Jason said: “A lovely family day out ended in absolute disaster for us. I am confident our little boy wasn’t doing anything he shouldn’t have been on the escalator, we were right next to him, and it was such a frightening experience to see him suddenly trapped like that.”

A passing doctor helped treat the boy and an escalator engineer helped free him. Jason continued: “Since the incident, our little boy has been really suffering and is now completely terrified of going near any escalators or lifts. We felt it was important to speak out about what happened to us, so parents know to be extremely vigilant when travelling around London.”

Ben Pepper, senior associate at Bolt Burdon Kemp, who is representing the family, said: “This family’s harrowing ordeal really shines a spotlight on the dangers of escalators and particularly the dangers of travelling with children.

“It’s really disappointing to see Network Rail deny liability for this issue and we hope, through our ongoing legal investigation, we can identify those features of the escalator that were unsafe, and ensure this tragedy doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “The safety and well-being of our passengers is always our number one priority and our thoughts are with Oscar and his family at this very difficult time.

“Everyone in Network Rail and particularly the team at London Bridge station are saddened by this incident, however, while the case is ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this stage.”

Bolt Burdon Kemp is appealing for any witnesses to get in touch to help with investigations by emailing [email protected] or calling 020 7288 4815.

The incident took place at the escalator from platform 7 at London Bridge railway station on 1 January 2023 at around 7 p.m.

The family is also very keen to thank those bystanders who helped after the incident.