A recently discovered Victorian tea room by London Bridge is set to become a Starbucks.

The Express Dairy tea room at Findlater’s Corner served Victorian commuters with refreshments from the early 1900s.

A century later, Londoners can once again look forward to enjoying a hot beverage inside the quaint establishment underneath a set of railway arches.

The team room was rediscovered during a £3 million restoration of Findlater’s Corner – a Baroque Revival-style winery at London Bridge’s southern end.

During the restoration, which is being overseen by Peckham architect Benedict O’Looney, workmen uncovered a mosaic beneath the render walls.

Believed to be the work of celebrated mosaicist Jesse Rust, it marks the entrance to the tea room, advertising luncheons, a smoking room, and a ladies’ room.

Founded in 1864, the Express Dairy used fast trains to transport their milk around the country quickly and efficiently.

Londoners welcomed the company as it meant high-quality milk from the countryside could be enjoyed in the capital.

At one point, Express Dairy had over 240 tea rooms across London. However, their popularity began to gradually decline during the late 20th century.

Starbucks has not said when the new store will open.