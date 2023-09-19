KYLE SMITH made a brilliant first appearance for Wealdstone as he begun his loan move in the National League.

Smith, who can play at right-back and in midfield, had been with Kevin Nugent’s Under-21s but left for the Stones on a 28-day loan earlier this week.

He joins Abdul Abdulmalik at the fifth-tier club, who drew 0-0 with Altrincham on Saturday.

Smith made a man of the match appearance on his debut before being subbed off in the final few minutes while Abdulmalik also started before also being replaced.

Elsewhere in the National League, Chin Okoli started again as Bromley beat Oldham 3-0.

Andy Woodman’s side have now won four on the bounce and are unbeaten in seven, moving up to fourth in the table.

Meanwhile, Nana Boateng’s Woking are keeping pace with the south London side as they won 2-0 at Hartlepool, but the 21-year-old striker was absent from the matchday squad.

Up in League One, Alex Mitchell started again as Lincoln City drew 1-1 with Carlisle, leaving the Imps 9th in the table.

While Salford’s stuttering start to the season in League Two continued on Friday night.

They lost 2-0 at home to Notts County, their fifth defeat in a row.

Goalkeeper Joe Wright was left on the bench again and, having appeared in the EFL Trophy, is still eagerly awaiting his first league appearance.