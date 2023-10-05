WES Harding revealed his delight after his first Millwall start ended in success at Home Park.

Zian Flemming and George Saville snatched the goals to give the Lions a deserved win on the road against Plymouth.

The night may have been particularly special to Harding who was named in the line-up for the first time since his free transfer in the summer after leaving Rotherham United.

The 26-year-old had previously been limited to substitute appearances with the only substantial outing coming last month when he replaced the injured Shaun Hutchinson in a 1-1 draw at Birmingham City.

Despite his lack of game time, Harding impressed at the back as Millwall clawed their way to a clean sheet against Plymouth’s capable attackers.

Talking after the game to Millwall TV, he said: “A solid win, it’s what we came here for. Three points and we got it.

“It’s a cliche but we do mean it when we say ‘do you know what? Forget the past [the Swansea City defeat], onto the next game. But you still do have that lingering thought. So we wanted to come here and put that right and we did that tonight.

“I thought I played quite well so I’m happy with that but yeah I had to wait my time and happily got that tonight.”

The defender was also asked about a titanic tackle that he put in on Ryan Hardie towards the end, perfectly timing his sliding challenge to sweep away both the ball and the man in the dying minutes of the game.

Harding said: “It was clean, got him nice. To be fair, I was annoyed because I thought it was offside and the lino didn’t give it. So I’ve had to make a recovery run but he almost left it there for me so I took him and the ball out clean.”

Grinning, he added: “I felt good about it.”