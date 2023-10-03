GOALS from Zian Flemming and George Saville saw Millwall grab a huge three points in an away win at Plymouth Argyle.

The Lions and manager Gary Rowett had come under sustained criticism in recent days after a limp home defeat against Swansea City provided the latest setback in a stop-start season.

But not for the first time in this campaign, Millwall came back fighting and once again showed the best of themselves on the road.

It’s now two wins, two draws and one defeat from a tricky set of away fixtures, flipping the long-held notion that Millwall are brilliant at home but useless away on its head.

A poor performance at Carrow Road aside, the Lions have been sharper, more focused and more streetwise on the road so far.

Tonight was no exception with Rowett’s side biding their time before pouncing just before the hour as Flemming grabbed his second goal of the season. This was before the Dutchman then set up the second by shoving his man off the ball and laying it on a plate for George Saville late in the evening.

Given it was a tense, cagey game for most of the evening it’s worth remembering that the opening three minutes saw both keepers called into action.

Morgan Whittaker lashed a shot from the edge of the box that Bartosz Bialkowski had to parry before about a minute later, Duncan Watmore also took aim from range and forced Conor Hazard to get his body in the way.

After that it was a tactical chess match with Plymouth making the more aggressive moves with their pawns while Millwall kept the king and queen tucked away.

Much of the early Plymouth pressure came down the left as Mickel Miller and Bali Mumba combined to try and create openings.

It was a lot to ask of Danny McNamara, who was making his first start since the defeat at Norwich in August, but he held his own.

Plymouth took it up a notch after 20 minutes just as Millwall appeared to be getting a foothold.

Chances came in quick succession as Mumba lashed a shot wide a minute after Kaine Kesler-Hayden danced into the box and forced a second save of the game out of Bialkowski.

For all of Plymouth’s pressure and neat passing, fans in the away end would hardly have been on the edge of the seat with fear in the first half.

But they also would have had very little reason to get on their feet and cheer with Millwall offering so little after Watmore’s early shot.

Long throws and free-kicks were the only time the visitors were prepared to really get players forward but that often came to nothing.

The start to the second half suggested things might change with Watmore, the most active player of Millwall’s night, cutting inside and driving a low, goal-bound effort that was deflected wide for a corner.

Meanwhile, the main Plymouth attacking star Whittaker, was beginning to show his teeth and began the half cutting in and firing efforts on goal.

Millwall had to begin working a bit harder, as the three yellow cards in quick succession for McNamara, Allan Campbell and Jake Cooper showed.

But those who work hard often get their rewards. After almost an hour of scrapping, the Lions’ reward finally came.

A long ball by Bialkowski found Watmore who spun and played a brilliant low ball in for Flemming.

The Dutchman suddenly burst into life and slipped the ball past Plymouth keeper Hazard, sparking wild celebrations from the away fans who had been typically vocal all night.

Watmore was at it again minutes later, unlocking the door and slipping it in behind to Kevin Nisbet, but the two weren’t on the same wavelength and the ball bounced harmlessly off the striker’s feet.

Plymouth were surprisingly flat in response and Millwall, who had won three and drawn one when scoring first this season, could feel the three points edging closer.

But the tension and atmosphere began to amp up as the match crept on.

In a nervy three minute period, Finn Azaz went down in the box and wanted a penalty before Mumba hit a shot through a crowd of bodies and forced another save out of Millwall’s keeper. A minute after that, Whittaker swept a low shot wide from the edge of the box.

Their best effort came two minutes into seven added on of stoppage time as substitute Mustapha Bundu cut in and lashed a shot that Bialkowski had to claw away.

But the game would finally be settled in controversial fashion right at the end. Plymouth’s Kesler-Hayden was abrasively knocked off the ball by Flemming near the touchline in what appeared a foul but referee Oliver Langford was not interested.

Saville, who came on minutes earlier, received the ball and whipped it into the net to wrap up the game.

So many questions remain about how good the Lions actually are but those loud fans making the long trip home from Devon tonight probably could not care less at the moment.

–

Plymouth: 3-4-2-1: Hazard; Pleguezuelo, Scarr, Kesler-Hayden; Miller, Randell, Houghton (c), Mumba; Whittaker, Azaz; Hardie

Millwall: 3-4-1-2: Bialkowski; Leonard, Cooper (c), Harding; McNamara, Campbell, De Norre, Bryan; Flemming; Nisbet, Watmore.

Referee: Oliver Langford

Attendance: TBC