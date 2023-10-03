Anti-CPZ campaigners have raised over £10,000 ahead of a possible legal battle with Southwark Council.

Oppose The CPZ Group has claimed the council’s plans to roll out borough-wide controlled parking zones (CPZ), which see residents pay up to £300 to park their cars, have “no legal basis”.

Southwark Council claims the residents’ parking schemes will prevent commuter traffic and some local residents and campaigners have praised previous CPZ schemes.

But Corin Burr, a representative for Oppose the CPZ Group, said: “We actually raised half of that amount within the first week of the campaign and there have been some very generous donors to the campaign. So many people feel so strongly about what we’re doing.

“This campaign is highlighting that the council has not followed the correct procedure. We’ve got the war chest in our bank now.”

Oppose the CPZ Group is arguing Southwark Council has failed to properly consult residents ahead of announcing the borough-wide CPZ.

Southwark already has roughly 50 per cent CPZ coverage across the borough, including areas such as Borough, Bermondsey, Camberwell, Walworth.

The schemes mean residents are forced to buy residents’ permits to park their vehicles, which can cost between £30 and £300 depending on the vehicle and whether the driver is a disabled blue badge holder.

Southwark Council has now stated it is aiming to turn the entire borough into a CPZ by August 2024.

It has recently consulted on new schemes in Nunhead & Queens Road, Peckham Rye, Dulwich Hill, Dulwich Wood and Dulwich Village.

At a council meeting in August, councillors admitted that residents’ feedback wouldn’t prevent the roll-out of CPZs borough-wide.

Oppose the CPZ Group is now arguing that the council has failed to properly consult residents and misused its statutory powers.

Money is currently funding lawyers and could be used to bankroll a court battle if it goes to a judicial review.

However, having already pledged to splash out £4.4million on 48 traffic wardens and cameras to oversee its new CPZs, Southwark Council has so far stood its ground.

Some residents are however in favour. of the CPZ. In August, Peckham residents, cycling campaigners and environmental advocates praised the scheme.

Claire McDonald, speaking on behalf of Mums for Lungs, said: “A CPZ makes it harder and more expensive for people to park, which means they only do journeys that are necessary. This reduces the amount of journeys made, which reduces air pollution.”

Meanwhile, Queens Road resident Tom Moulton said the restrictions had made the area “safer to walk around” for him and his toddler.

Southwark Council has been approached for comment.