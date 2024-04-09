NEIL Harris said he will be picking a team against Leicester City who will “run through a brick wall” as he bids to turn Millwall’s form around.

Japhet Tanganga’s late winner against Birmingham City a month ago had lifted the Lions five points and six places above the relegation zone.

But after picking up just one point in the four games since and losing to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, Millwall find themselves back in immediate danger of falling into the bottom three with just five games remaining.

Leicester City also have plenty riding on tonight’s result as they look to fend off Ipswich Town and Leeds United in the fight for the title and promotion.

Harris has been displeased with aspects of Millwall’s performances against Rotherham United and Huddersfield and has hinted at making changes to his line-up in quite intriguing comments.

After the defeat to the Terriers, he told Millwall TV: “I said to the group in there that we find ourselves in a worst position today than we were at the start of the game. We have to stand up and be counted.

“We have to take criticisms as a group and individuals. But we have a chance to respond on Tuesday.

“We have a real tough game against Leicester and a team that are flying high and we have to respond accordingly.

“We did respond [against Huddersfield] to a certain degree but not enough. We have to find a way of doing that back at The Den. In my first three games there we’ve been excellent, we’ve picked up seven points, and that’s the rallying cry to the troops.

“We haven’t got time to feel sorry for ourselves. I need to pick a team accordingly, one who I feel will run through a brick wall and will be Millwall-like … a team maybe that’s not done that in the last two games.”