By Adam Bissett (@MillwallAnalyt1)

FOLLOWING their 3-0 win against Rotherham United at The Den, last weekend Millwall travelled to West Bromwich Albion, whose form this season had been inconsistent. Gary Rowett made one change to the side as the injured Kevin Nisbet came out and Duncan Watmore went into the starting XI. The Lions started the game strongly, carrying on from their dominant victory in the week, but Zian Flemming’s penalty miss changed the course of the game and Millwall lost control.

In possession, nothing changed from Gary Rowett’s favoured style of play for the Lions. Millwall would circulate possession around the back three, before playing a direct ball into the channel for Tom Bradshaw. This allows Millwall to move up the pitch and gain territory quickly and play in the opposition half. Bradshaw is a pain for defenders and even if he doesn’t make the first contact, he hassles defenders into make mistakes.

A pattern which was clear to see the previous Wednesday against Rotherham was also repeated in this match, which was nice to see. Flemming would often drop into a side channel to receive the ball on the half-turn. Allan Campbell would also do this on the other side, meaning in possession, the system becomes more of a 5-3-2.

Flemming provided a passing option for Brooke Norton–Cuffy in the inside-right channel:

And below, this time Flemming drops into the inside-left channel to receive the ball:

Having Flemming drop into these areas to receive helps Millwall progress up the pitch more easily, especially when the direct ball into the channels isn’t on or working. Previously, Flemming was often too high up the pitch and not affecting the play, whereas now, he’s having more influence on the game by getting on to the ball more.

Due to this new pattern, it means that Millwall build up with a single pivot, and the man with that role is Casper De Norre, who plays it excellently.

As shown above, De Norre is the pivot player in deep midfield when Millwall are circulating the ball and looking to progress up the pitch. When playing that No.6 role, moving too much is often detrimental, as it draws you out of position potentially leaving big gaps centrally. De Norre understands his role very well; he floats in the middle but always provides an option for the player on the ball. When he does get on the ball in deeper areas, he also has a great passing range to move the play forward. Out of possession, he keeps track of runners, screens centre-forwards and disrupts play really well. This role suits De Norre and Rowett is playing him in a position that he is best in.

In the first half, Millwall were excellent out of possession. West Brom were forced to go long on numerous occasions either when playing out or deciding not to play out.

As you can see from the images above and below, Millwall pressed very high. The two strikers would start on the edge of the area, ready to press the two centre-halves, while Flemming and Campbell pushed up on West Brom’s double pivot. On occasion throughout the game, the Lions would also press the goalkeeper as they noticed his distribution was poor and he did not look comfortable on the ball.

Millwall’s plan out of possession was to force West Brom to play centrally because the visitors had an overload of numbers there. Furthermore, winning the ball high up in central areas is most beneficial as it allows you to create better chances on transitions. The Lions were very successful with this plan, only in the first half, as they were able to regain possession very easily after West Brom decided to go long.

In the second half, West Brom became more dynamic, especially their front three. This started to cause problems for Millwall as the opposition were able to keep the ball more and threaten the Lions’ back-line. The movement from their front three forced Millwall to be slightly deeper in order to deal with the danger. As a consequence, the Lions struggled to retain possession and get out of their own half. Rowett did notice this and switched to a 4-4-1-1 system in order to stop West Brom’s wide overloads which were frequently occurring.

However, this change of system meant the side was deeper, which wasn’t helped by the fact that the full-backs – Norton-Cuffy and Joe Bryan – were playing as wingers and will naturally position themselves deeper compared to a natural winger.

Bradshaw and Flemming would sit on the double pivot of West Brom (below), allowing their centre-halves to have the ball. This was a different approach to the first half, meaning Rowett’s side were sitting deeper and inviting pressure instead of taking the game to them.

In conclusion, the second-half approach to deal with the West Brom pressure was effective (just!) as Millwall earned a clean sheet. However, was it the best approach? The plan for the first half was working a treat, yet the penalty miss from Flemming did give West Brom and their crowd the momentum, which the Lions didn’t cope well with. Therefore, the change of approach was justifiable and coming away with a point from West Brom isn’t too bad.

Image: Millwall FC