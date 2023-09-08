Fancy drinking a free baby Guinnesses during this summer’s Rugby World Cup? One south London pub has come through with a scrum-tious offer.

The Queen of the South pub in Tulse Hill is offering free shots of baby Guinness to groups of six or more who book a table to watch the Rugby World Cup.

The tournament takes place from Friday, September 8 until Saturday, October 28, and punters are invited to try the offer throughout the competition.

Pub employee Mia said: “Everyone loves baby Guinness. I love baby Guinness. You think of rugby and you think of people drinking Guinness in the pub so we thought it’d be nice!”

Every game broadcasted during opening hours will be shown on the downstairs projector.

This year’s tournament is hosted in France with England’s first game against Argentina at 8pm, on Saturday, September 9.

Baby Guinness, a shot-sized cocktail made up of three parts coffee liqueur and one part Irish cream, is believed to have originated in Dublin in the 80s.

Queen of the South is based at 367 Norwood Rd, Norwood, London SE27 9BQ. To book a table, either call 02045372338 or book online here.