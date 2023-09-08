The Tate Modern has re-opened its famous viewing platform – but with restricted views after luxury flat-owning neighbours won a privacy case.

The tenth-floor viewing gallery, re-named Level 10 still offers breathtaking views of the Thames. But visitors can no longer look out and take photos of the residential buildings next door.

That’s because luxury flat owners in the Neo Bankside building successfully argued gawping tourists were invading their privacy in a landmark court case last February.

The viewing gallery first closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Although the Tate has other balconies overlooking the Thames, none match Level 10.

It re-opened on Monday, September 4, and features a small cafe offering snacks and hot and cold beverages.

Level 10 is open Monday to Sunday, from 10am to 5pm, with last admission at 4.45pm. The Tate Modern is on Bankside, SE1 9TG.