London Design Festival is coming to Elephant and Castle with workshops, games and augmented reality experiences on offer.

‘Demystifying Design’ will take place from Saturday, September 16 to Sunday, September 24, at the Tree House in Elephant Park.

Organised by London College of Communication in partnership with London Design Festival, visitors can expect a full line-up of free events.

Kat Wesley, Strategic Partnerships Manager at London College of Communication: “Elephant and Castle has a rich history of creativity and design, which we hope to celebrate and showcase for local people to experience, engage with, and enjoy.”

Events include a 3D sensory workshop designed for local school students to explore the role that our senses play in designing public installations.

Other events include a hand-sewing workshop showcasing multiple techniques, research trails and augmented reality experiences connecting community, culture, and education.

There will also be a chance to try activities related to walking, sketching, model-making, and photography.

The programme is also being delivered with the help of Elephant Park and developer Lendlease.

Here are the details of the Demystifying Design:

Location

The Tree House

Elephant Park

SE17 1GD

Programme

Game and Augmented Reality immersive experiences will take place from 16-24 September.

Workshops and talks will take place from 21-23 September.

All workshops are free.

The full line-up is available here.