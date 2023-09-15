Sacha Hickey has made a triumphant return to where it all started after her brilliant victory at the Silesian Tournament in Poland last weekend.

Hickey, 19, displayed her medal and trophy at Fisher ABC after she won three fights in four days in the light-welterweight division.

Hickey is already a European champion after being coached in her formative years by Steve Hiser.

Another of her coaches, Andrew Wadman, said: “Sacha is so happy to be back at the club that made her name.”

Fisher strengthened their coaching ranks last week when Ray Ball returned in the role of head coach to work alongside Andrew and George Wadman, as well as Peter McDonagh, Darren Davis, Ash Sharma and Omar Riz.

Andrew added that the famous boxing club “now have their strongest squad of 20 fighters, five of whom are open close elite boxers.

“Sasha herself is an Olympic hopeful and will be ready for anyone, we believe.”