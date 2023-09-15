The iconic Prince of Peckham pub is offering young artists £1,000 and the chance to paint a brand new mural on its entrance.

The wall space is currently occupied by an artwork depicting the Prince and Princess of Peckham – but the pub believes it’s now “time for a change”.

Budding artists aged 16 to 25 are invited to fill out an online form sharing their design ideas, plus a portfolio of previous work, by October 6, 2023.

The new mural will sit just below the pub’s ‘Welcome to Peckham’ landmark and must explore the concept of ‘community’.

Graffiti artist Artful Dodger painted the original mural back in 2018. The Prince of Peckham said: “It’s recognised all throughout London, it has helped us establish our identity. Six years later, we think it is time for a change.”

The wall on the other side of the pub has hosted a range of murals including one of local Olympic champion Kye Whyte and pieces by artist Mr CENZ.

Submit your ideas to the Prince of Peckham here.