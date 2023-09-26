This weekend is full of awe-inspiring things to feast your eyes on, including the objects people have found whilst wading through the Thames.

Learn about some of the biggest lies ever told at the Imperial War Museum

A major exhibition opens this weekend, to shine a light on over 100 years of intrigue, deceit and real-life secret agents.

Spies, Lies and Deception explores the role, purpose and human cost of espionage, deceit and misdirection from World War One to now. One hundred and fifty objects will be on display, including official documents, art and gadgets.

Where? Imperial War Museum, Lambeth Rd, SE1 6HZ

When? Starts this Friday 29 September – until April 14

Admission: Free

Head over the river to see thousands of washed-up artefacts

At the Mudlarking Showcase discover some of the interesting artefacts found in the Thames.

Hosted at the Museum of London Docklands, the event includes a lecture on the area’s history by mudlark Jason Sandy whose past discoveries include a Roman hairpin, medieval ‘knuckle duster’, and three dead bodies.

There will also be workshops where you can see some of the objects discovered – everything but dead bodies of course – and meet the people who found them.

Where? Museum of London Docklands, No 1, West India Quay, Hertsmere Rd, E14 4AL

When? Saturday 30 September and Sunday 1 October

Admission: Free

Grab some bargains at the local art markets

Two back-to-back art fairs are on this weekend in Peckham, where visitors can pick up original pieces on a budget.

DIY Art Market champions a diverse community of artists and publishers, providing an affordable way for them to exhibit and sell their work.

This event will showcase over 150 up-and-coming, and established artists, all from a wide range of artistic backgrounds, providing visitors with the opportunity to discover a unique range of artwork, that will include – art prints, ceramics, zines, originals, publications, risograph prints, sculptures, jewellery, sewn items, and much more.

Where? Unit 8. Copeland Park, 133 Copeland Road, SE15 3SN

When? Saturday 30 September; from 11 am – 5 pm

Admission: £1

The Independent Ceramics Market is another way to see and buy a diverse range of affordable ceramic artwork.

Get your hands on unique and original ceramics, from cups to art sculptures, the broad range of makers will have something for everyone.

This event brings together a community of over 50 ceramic artists, including current students, up-and-coming graduates, as well as established ceramicists from various ceramic studios, making it the ideal location for discovering a new wave of early career, and some more established ceramic artists.

Where? Unit 8. Copeland Park, 133 Copeland Road, SE15 3SN

When? Sunday 1 October; 11 am – 5 pm

Admission: £1

Head to the Big Top in Peckham Rye Park

A five-day family circus is returning to Peckham, including trapeze, knife throwing and death-defying motorbike stunts.

This weekend, Zippo’s Circus will descend on Peckham Rye Common as part of their UK tour.

Headlining the show are the Temujin Troupe – special guests from the Mongolian Steppes. They perform hand voltage, skipping and aerial acts. Mongolia is one of the last places where a nomadic culture is the norm, with nearly half the country’s population living this lifestyle.

Other highlights include the motorbike Globe of Death from Brazil, fast juggling, knife throwing and whip cracking from the Czech Republic, and fearless feats of daredevil aerial artistry from UK talent Jackie Louise.

Where? Peckham Rye Common, 34 Straker’s Rd, SE15 3UA

When? Thursday 28 September to Monday 2 October

Admission: For the first night only all tickets are £9; Ages 2–14 years from £13; General admission: £17

Book online here.