Gary Rowett believes it is “difficult” to say for sure if this Millwall squad is the strongest he has managed.

The Lions transfer window saw a number of exciting players join the club with some, like Ryan Longman, Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Casper De Norre, among those who have made instant impressions.

But Rowett suggested the smaller size of the squad compared to previous years means there may not be the same level of depth as previous years.

Asked if this was the strongest Millwall squad he has managed, the Lions boss said: “It’s so hard to say. I’m happy with the squad, I think we have good options. If you probably [asked is the] eighteen players the strongest, deepest, best quality squad we’ve had, possibly. But I think we’re a little bit light this year than we have been in previous years just because you’re trying to squeeze the maximum out of what you’ve got. Sometimes that means bringing a few extra players in to maybe strengthen the squad but there’s a cost of that.

“I think we’re a squad that are trying to evolve in different ways but I think sometimes after last season we just needed to evolve in a slightly different way, that’s why the formation is the one we’ve chose for different reasons. To get an extra striker in, to get an extra attacking players in, to get a little bit more attacking players in the wing-back areas. But again I think we’re pretty close to where we’ve been to most seasons at this point. Our challenge is to keep improving, that’s it.

“It’s a tough division, it’s a tough division to get out of and it’s also – if you look at the teams that got out of the division – it’s also a lot tougher to stay in the one above. But yeah that’s the challenge and that’s what the squad has got to take forward.”