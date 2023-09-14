A man who fell to his death moments after being Tasered by police in Peckham has been named as 52-year-old Zodoq Obatolah.

Zodoq sustained fatal injuries after falling from a fifth-floor balcony in the Rye Hill Park estate at around 2am on April 12.

Two Met Police officers are under investigation for gross negligence manslaughter.

Despite extensive efforts, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and police are still trying to trace his relatives.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “While it is positive that Mr Obatolah has been identified, we are extremely keen to identify his relatives.

“As part of our efforts so far we have conducted house to house enquiries as well as a witness appeal.

“We want to do everything we can to locate any relatives so that we can speak to them about Mr Obatolah’s death and our ongoing investigation.”

Officers were called to the property just before midnight following reports of a man shouting from a balcony. However, they received no response from inside the flat and left.

But around 1.25am on April 12, police were told that a man was threatening to jump from a balcony and so returned to the property at around 2am.

They forced entry and tried to persuade the man to come inside from the balcony, the IOPC said.

Officers also requested that a police negotiator attend the scene.

The IOPC said that, over the course of the next hour, some officers left the flat but two officers remained.

IOPC investigators now say: “Evidence at this stage indicates that an officer discharged their Taser, shortly before the man fell from the balcony railing at around 3.20am.

“The man fell five floors to the ground and was transported to hospital with critical injuries. He sadly died later that day.”

The police negotiator arrived at the location just before the man fell and had not entered the flat, according to the IOPC.

Anyone with information relating to Zodoq Obatolah or his family is urged to contact the IOPC by emailing [email protected] or phoning 03003035592.