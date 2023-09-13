The strip search of a fifteen-year-old girl at Walworth Police Station was carried out correctly, according to the police watchdog.

On December 11, 2020, a child was strip-searched after being arrested on suspicion of knifepoint robbery.

A subsequent Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into four police officers has now found the strip search was “carried out in line with policy and procedures”.

However, a police sergeant will face a misconduct meeting over allegations they failed to properly supervise an outer clothing search that occurred before the strip search.

The sergeant does not face dismissal as the maximum penalty in a misconduct meeting is a final written warning.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We carried out an independent investigation into an incident where a 15-year-old girl was arrested and detained on suspicion of knifepoint robbery and then transported to custody, where they were subject to a wand search and outer clothing search at Walworth Police station in December 2020.

“While in custody, a sharpened wooden item fell from her clothing. The child subsequently handed over a stanley knife and was then subject to a strip search in custody.

“We found the strip search was carried out in line with policy and procedures.”

The other three officers investigated will not face misconduct meetings.

However, they will undergo a ‘reflective practice review process’ relating to issues identified around the supervision of the girl in custody and the initial wand search.

The strip search took place just eight days after Child Q, also fifteen, was strip-searched at a Hackney school, on December 3, 2020.