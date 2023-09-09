A HOST of players left Millwall this summer for a mix of reasons.

Some, like Mason Bennett and Scott Malone, were released all the way back in May.

While others, like Andreas Voglsammer and George Evans, only left The Den on transfer deadline day after mutual contract terminations.

In between all of that was the departure of players like Tyler Burey and George Long while the Lions also saw a number of loanees return to their parent clubs.

NewsAtDen has had a look at how all the former Millwall players have been getting on since their departures.

Mason Bennett

Burton Albion only scored one goal in their opening five games in all competitions.

Mason Bennett provided it late in stoppage time as the Brewers lost 2-1 at Shrewsbury. It might take a few more weeks for Bennett to register his next goal after injury struck again for the unlucky 27-year-old.

Burton Mail sports reporter Colston Crawford told NewsAtDen: “The thing is it’s a little bit of what we’ve come to expect with regard to Mason in that he’s injured.

“He started really well. His work rate is fantastic – it’s one of the reasons the manager brought him in.

“And of course, he scored the first goal of the season – not that they’ve scored very many – but we all wondered about Mason’s ability to last 90 minutes. He scored in the 98th minute against Shrewsbury and he had been running hard the whole game, so that was good.

“But a couple of games later, he’s pulled up with his hamstring and he looks like being out for four or five weeks at the moment.”

Burton sit third-bottom in League One and are one of three sides yet to win this season in the division.

Scott Malone

Scott Malone found a new home at Neil Harris’ Gillingham after being judged to be surplus to requirements at Millwall.

The 32-year-old has played ever minute of their six league games so far as the Gills soared to the top of the table before reality hit.

They won their first four League Two games – all by the score of 1-0 – before suffering a surprise 3-0 home defeat against Colchester United before going down 2-0 at Colchester United.

Gillingham will look to turn their form around against Harrogate Town at Priestfield this afternoon.

Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton

Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton are both trying to claim a permanent place in Leeds’ accomplished starting 11 – with varying levels of success.

Cresswell’s first appearance came in the opening weekend 2-2 draw with Cardiff City when his services were required off the bench after Liam Cooper was injured while scoring the goal to get Leeds back in the game.

He then started the next game, a 1-0 loss at Birmingham City, but has been limited to one minute of Championship action since.

The impressive Shackleton, in contrast, has started three of Leeds’ last four games. With Archie Gray and Etham Ampadu the preferred midfield pairing, Shackleton has often had to make hay in an attacking full-back role.

Both Cresswell and Shackleton got a full 90 minute run-out during Carabao Cup games against Shrewsbury Town and Salford City.

The Yorkshire club were knocked out of the competition 9-8 on penalties by the League Two outfit with Cresswell converting his spot-kick but Shackleton hitting the crossbar with his.

Despite the talent in the squad, unconvincing Leeds have only won one of their opening five games. Shackleton and Cresswell return to The Den in the next league game as Millwall host Leeds on Sunday, September 17.

Callum Styles

Rumours persisted throughout the summer that Styles could be set to return to The Den in some capacity after his strong loan campaign last season.

But the 23-year-old remained with Barnsley and was involved in the team that made opening day headlines in the EFL with that 7-0 crushing of Port Vale.

He has been receiving regular football under new Barnsley boss Neill Collins and is currently off on international duty with Hungary.

Oliver Burke

Oliver Burke is back on loan in England yet again from Werder Bremen.

He joined the increasingly strong Birmingham team on transfer deadline day but was not in the matchday squad to play his former club Millwall the day after.

The 26-year-old has had two loan spells at Millwall over the past two years, making a combined 31 appearances and scoring four goals.

Tyler Burey

Since leaving Millwall on August 16 last month, Tyler Burey’s new side Odense Boldklub have played three times in the Danish top-flight.

While the winger missed the first game against AGF – who have Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal on loan from Burnley – he has come off the bench in OB’s last two games.

The 22-year-old will be keen to get his first start and get on the scoresheet soon too as he looks to make the most of a bold and intriguing career move.

George Long

George Long likely enjoyed his first trip to Carrow Road as a Norwich player as he watched his new club, Norwich City, hammer his old club, Millwall, just a few days after moving between the two sides.

Gary Rowett said the 29-year-old goalkeeper made the switch because he wanted first-team football after the arrival of Matija Sarkic pushed him down the pecking order.

But so far at Norwich he has been on the bench for all three league games behind Angus Gunn.

He did make his debut and keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 away win at Bristol City in the Carabao Cup.

Andreas Voglsammer

Andreas Voglsammer came off the bench to make his debut for second-tier German club Hannover 96 two days after his deadline day move away from The Den.

Hannover won 3-1 over Furth and now sit seventh in their table.

The strange number of big German clubs that have been relegated from the Bundesliga in recent years means Voglsammer’s new club share their division with the likes of Hamburger, Schalke and Hertha Berlin.

George Evans

After the announcement via Scrabble that George Evans was a Wrexham player on deadline day, the 28-year-old made his debut 24 hours later as he came off the bench in the final minutes of a 1-0 win over Tranmere.

He then started the midweek EFL Trophy win over Newcastle’s Under-21 team, also by a scoreline of 1-0.

Judging by social media, Evans appears to be a hit with the fans so far and has been handed a nice welcome with two low-scoring games.

He should not expect that to continue – before his arrival, Wrexham had been involved in matches that have finished 5-3, 4-2 and 5-5 already this season.