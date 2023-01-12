MILLWALL are reluctant to let George Evans leave the club until they have found a suitable replacement for him.

The midfielder has had interest in the January transfer window after failing to start for the Lions in the Championship so far this season, playing less than an hour in total off the bench.

As a result, there has been significant speculation that he could depart The Den before the end of the season, although it would leave manager Gary Rowett short on numbers in his first-team squad.

The 28-year-old is competing with Billy Mitchell, George Saville, and Jamie Shackleton for a place in the starting lineup, while George Honeyman and Callum Styles are also able to play in one of the two midfield positions behind the front four.

Rowett confirmed that a January exit is still possible for Evans, although Millwall are yet to receive an official bid and are unlikely to let him leave until more players are brought in.

“There’s a bit of interest rather than offers,” the Millwall boss told NewsAtDen.

“Evo is a player that’s been brilliant around the place, he’s not had as much time on the pitch as he’d like. You always look at those particular moments where you think about whether we can let a particular player out to play some football and feel normal again.

“You’ve got to try and be fair, but you’ve also got to think about your own squad. At this moment in time, we’re a little bit light in numbers, so until we get players in I don’t foresee anyone going out.”

Photo: Millwall FC