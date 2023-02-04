GARY Rowett believes that Millwall were “unfortunate” to not beat Sunderland at The Den this afternoon.

The Lions thought they scored the opening goal after 30 minutes when George Honeyman found the back of the net, but it was subsequently disallowed because George Saville got in the way of the goalkeeper’s eyeline.

They eventually took the lead on the hour-mark through Jake Cooper, but were pegged back late on through Dennis Cirkin’s header.

“It was an incredible atmosphere, that was the one thing you noticed,” Rowett said after the game.

“Our fans, when they pack out this stadium, it’s a very unique atmosphere. I felt that really helped the game.

“I thought it was a really good game. If you were a neutral bystander, it was a physical, end-to-end, competitive game that both teams more than played their part in.

“It depends on how you viewed the game. If you viewed the game on possession and some really nice little touches and skill, I think Sunderland more than played their part. They’ve got some really good players there that make it really difficult at times.

“They had a 10-minute spell in the first half, probably a 10-minute spell in the second half, where they make it difficult for you to get out to the ball. I didn’t think they threatened our goal very much, Longy hasn’t had a save to make and they had one shot on target with the goal.

“I think we’ve had something like 15 shots and lots and lots of moments which were very contentious in my opinion. I’ve watched them back, so I’m not here bleating about it as a manager that hasn’t won the game.

“I thought we should’ve had a penalty in the first half when Tom Bradshaw gets the other side of a full-back. The full-back pulls him and then pushes him in the back.

“If you look at both decisions, the referees need to be sure. He said ‘I didn’t feel it was quite enough contact to be a penalty’, so he wasn’t sure. Then the second one he was absolutely sure. For me, you can’t guess.

“I think the goal was disallowed because Saville was in the ‘keeper’s eyeline. If you actually watch it, and he is in and round the area, but he’s quite a way from the ‘keeper. If you watch it back, when Zian [Flemming] strikes the ball, it doesn’t effect the goalkeeper at all.

“He dives straight away, he knows where it’s going, he fumbles the chance and doesn’t appeal it at all. Usually that’s a good guideline. If I’m the ‘keeper I’m getting up there and I’m saying ‘he’s in my way’. They’re saying it’s a goal, they don’t appeal, and obviously the officials felt it needed to be chalked off.

“That was disappointing and after that the ‘keeper made two or three goos saves. We hit the bar, we had other moments and were a little bit unfortunate not to win the game.”

Photo: Millwall FC

