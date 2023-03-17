ANDREAS Voglammer is looking to build up a run of consistent goalscoring form ahead of Millwall’s promotion run-in.

The German has scored just three goals for the Lions so far this season, but two of those have come in the last two games. He followed up his first-half penalty against Reading with a strike against Swansea City on Tuesday night, with supporters hoping that he can continue to find the back of the net in the final weeks of the season.

Manager Gary Rowett certainly believes that he can, although he highlighted how important the 31-year-old has been for his side since joining from Union Berlin last summer.

“I think he’s been confident all the time, it’s more about getting him into those areas,” he explained.

“Sometimes, when you’re a wide player for us, because we don’t dominate possession in games, you find that you get pushed back up the pitch and it’s hard to get into those areas.

“I think he’s been unlucky. He’s hit the crossbar four times early on in the season and could have easily added a couple more goals to that haul.

“Sometimes, as a player, you get a little frustrated if you don’t get those early goals at the start of your career with a new club. We spoke about how the wide players are so important to us, the wide players being a goal threat are so important to us.

“They work so hard for the team as well. We’ve now got players like Burkey – who came in, scored a goal and has been a threat. We’ve got Duncan [Watmore] who has come in and been a threat, and you’ve got G [Honeyman] and Vogi who have now started to step up a little bit.

“That’s what we need – competition for places. That will take us a long way.”

Photo: Millwall FC

