A 74-year-old woman from Beckenham has been missing for two weeks.

Sandie Pott was last seen in Hawthorne Drive, Chesnut Avenue and Birchtree Avenue in Coney Hall between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, September 7.

She had recently been travelling to Coney Hall and Croydon via Elmers End Station.

Those who have seen her are asked to call 101 quoting reference number 23MIS030925.