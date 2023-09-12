Commuters can now make more eco-friendly journeys on the brand new hybrid passenger ferry, which gets you across London in twenty minutes.

Unveiling its £7 million ‘Earth Clipper’ craft on Tuesday morning (September 12), Uber Boat by Thames Clippers also revealed plans for a new fully electric zero emission cross river ferry between Canary Wharf and Rotherhithe by the spring of 2025.

The ‘Earth Clipper’ is being branded Europe’s first hybrid high-speed passenger ferry, and is the first of three water taxis to operate with zero exhaust emissions in central London.

The new vessel gives an almost 90 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions compared with running solely on conventional marine diesel.

At 40m long, it is currently the largest boat in the fleet – almost the length of two tennis courts laid end to end – and has a capacity of 230 passengers.

The Uber Boat by Thames Clippers will operate solely on battery power while transporting commuters and sightseers through the capital – in the central zone, between Tower and Battersea Power Station piers – and recharge while using biofuelled power outside of central London.

Offering an emissions reduction of 16.5 per cent when compared with running on biofuel alone throughout all parts of the route.

In addition to the three hybrid catamarans, work is underway to deliver London’s first fully electric zero emission cross river ferry between Canary Wharf and Rotherhithe by the spring of 2025 – that would enable cyclists and pedestrians to cross the Thames in just two minutes.

Earth Clipper has been designed with large cabin windows which look out onto the iconic views along the Thames, and there is a café onboard as well.

“This is a momentous day for us and something we’ve been working towards for some time,” Sean Collins, Uber Boat by Thames Clippers co-founder and CEO said.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

“Being able to offer greener transport through the capital is no small feat but something we’re incredibly passionate about.

Looking to the future, Geoff Symonds, Chief Operating Officer for Thames Clippers, told us: “This is the best that could be achieved with the available technology for marine. But we plan on making all of our boats hybrid as a minimum and looking at other fuels to make them.”

For commuters, how cost-effective is it as a way to travel?

Goeff explained: “If you’re a regular user the commute price can be the same or cheaper than say the train or the bus – ranging from £2.50-£3.50 per trip.

“And the quality of our service differentiates us from other modes of transport. You get a dedicated seat, you can have a coffee and a croissant on the way to work, or a drink on the way home,” he added. “And it’s a greener way to travel.”

The boat stops at 24 piers along the Thames including local areas like Greenwich, Surrey Quays, London Bridge, Blackfriars and Waterloo.

The travel time for the daily service from Barking Riverside to Battersea Power Station is twenty minutes.

Passengers can easily book tickets on either the Uber app or the Thames Clippers app, or on the website.

The company’s plan is to achieve net zero by 2040.