Recent government figures show that almost 40% of Londoners who are currently claiming Universal Credit are in work.

In Southwark that equates to approximately 37,000 whose salary does not cover their basic needs.

We are now close to one million Londoners claiming Universal Credit in total, with a rise of over 40,000 in just this last year.

These are stark figures, which show just how many people are struggling due to the cost-of-living crisis and low pay.

Ministers say that work is the way out of poverty but their own figures show that in work poverty is rife.

The Mayor of London encourages employers in the capital to pay the London Living Wage and 2,500 of them already do this.

It is clear that government has to follow his lead and take action over low pay which has become endemic.

For those on Universal Credit, the amount paid out is simply not enough for Londoners to put food on the table, buy toiletries and keep the bills paid. With over a million food parcels distributed to Londoners last year, there is clearly a problem.

I support the Guarantee our Essentials campaign spearheaded by Trussell Trust, Joseph Rowntree Foundation and backed by the Royal College of Nursing, Age UK and Marie Curie. I am pleased that Sadiq Khan has also pledged his support.

Sadly, the disturbing video footage in Peckham has caused widespread concern and anger in the community and I understand this.

I have been working with local communities, the police, councillors and Harriet Harman MP on this matter and will continue to monitor the situation.

There is an ongoing police investigation and witnesses are encouraged to come forward to say what they saw.

Peckham is a wonderfully diverse place and we can be proud of our community cohesion.

This incident has exposed a divide and it is vital that we bridge this gap between communities, whilst ensuring that the far-right are not given space to exploit and widen it.