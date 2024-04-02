UNDERWHELMING Millwall slipped to an unexpected defeat against doomed Rotherham United.

The Millers avoided mathematical relegation after snatching two goals in the final 20 minutes through Sebastian Revan and Charlie Wyke.

Ryan Longman’s equaliser was sandwiched in between as the Lions finally forced the ball home after missing a handful of chances.

Did anyone impress despite the disappointing result at the New York Stadium? Have your say in our NewsAtDen man of the match poll below.

Loading…