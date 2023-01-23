GEORGE Long and Bartosz Bialkowski are both set to pen new contracts to remain at The Den.

Long, 29, started the season on the bench, having never featured for the Lions in a Championship game. However, he was given a chance against Blackpool on September 17th and has played almost every league game since, only missing the visit of Rotherham United on New Year’s Day as his wife went into labour.

In total, he has featured 17 times for Millwall this season, keeping seven clean sheets and conceding just 14 goals.

It has meant that Bialkowski, 35, has dropped out of the team as a result. The former Polish international played the first 10 games of the Championship season, keeping three clean sheets and saving a penalty, but has dropped to the bench to support Long as the club’s new first-choice goalkeeper.

Long is set to pen a new long-term deal while Bialkowski has extended his stay past this season, keeping them in South London for the foreseeable future. Connal Trueman, who initially joined on a short-term contract, will also remain in SE16 until the end of the season after signing an extension.

Trueman, 26, is yet to start for the Lions after being brought in as third-choice goalkeeper, although he has been named on the bench twice while Long was absent at the start of 2023.

Photo: Millwall FC

