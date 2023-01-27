MILLWALL’S move for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet has fallen through.

Nisbet, 25, was due to travel to South London for a medical and to agree personal terms yesterday afternoon after the Lions agreed a fee with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

However, he has since decided that this is not the right time to move to The Den, meaning that the deal has fallen through.

Millwall have been looking to find a replacement for striker Benik Afobe, who was released from his contract to join Hatta Club at the start of the transfer window.

Isaac Olaofe’s departure to Stockport County has left Tom Bradshaw as the only out-and-out centre forward at the club, although Andreas Voglsammer can also play there.

The Lions have until deadline day on Tuesday to get any further deals over the line, with 19-year-old Aidomo Emakhu currently the only arrival this month.

Photo: Millwall FC

