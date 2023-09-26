The new headteacher at a Bermondsey primary says he will replicate the success of his previous school which produced results that were ‘among the best in the country.’

Martin Blain takes the reins at Galleywall Primary after the previous head Sarah Parbhu left to be closer to family after having a baby.

Martin was the former Principal of Canary Wharf College Glenworth (CWC) in Tower Hamlets.

At his former school, SAT exam results for core subjects such as reading, writing and maths were just under 90 per cent – among the best in the country.

They were also rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted with inspectors describing leadership as inspirational and forward-thinking.

Now he succeeds Sarah Parbhu at Galleywall, which is also an Ofsted-rated outstanding school.

Martin says the key to a successful school is developing pupils’ social, emotional and academic abilities.

He said: “We were extremely successful at my previous school because we took a holistic approach to education.

“That’s very much in keeping with the City of London Academies Trust Foundations of Excellence vision, on which all its academies are asked to operate.

“Galleywall will be strong on academic work to give students the best chance in their next step in education.

“But being book-smart is only one ingredient needed to succeed. You need to help children develop in other ways.

“Under my leadership, there will be a focus on sport, the arts, oracy and being good citizens. We will enhance their cultural as well as their academic lives.”

Martin has taught all over the country at both secondary and primary levels.

He added that he’s ‘very excited’ about this next step.

“I have had a varied career with never a dull moment and I anticipate it being no different here in Bermondsey,” he said.

“I am looking forward to getting to know our pupils, their families and the community. I have very high expectations for the pupils at this school.”

The City Corporation sponsors ten Academies across Hackney, Newham, Islington, and Southwark.

Chair of the City of London Academies Trust, Catherine McGuinness, said: “We are thrilled to welcome someone of Martin’s calibre and experience to oversee this outstanding school.

“We look forward to working with him to continue our work in providing exceptional education which links to the world of work.”

Families interested in a place at the school for Reception on in-year transitions should visit www.galleywall.co.uk