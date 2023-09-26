Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a man allegedly masturbated in front of a young woman on a south London bus.

The Met Police believes the man pictured may have information that could assist their investigation.

At around 5.20am, on Saturday, May 6, a Route 136 bus had just left New Cross Gate Fire Station bound for Elephant and Castle.

While on the bus, a man is alleged to have exposed himself and masturbated in front of a young woman.

Detective Superintendent Ross Morrell said: “This was a very unpleasant incident and the young woman involved was understandably left very shaken.

“We are very keen to speak to the man pictured and urge anyone who can identify him to call police immediately.”

Those who recognise the person pictured or can help police identify him, or alternatively have any information that may assist the investigation, are asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 3560/6May, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.