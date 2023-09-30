A chess club in Elephant and Castle is buzzing with people of all ages coming from across the capital to play.

London Chess Club, which is free to attend and play, started ten years ago as just eight men at a cafe in the Elephant and Castle Shopping Centre.

Open to all ages and levels, now around 50 people come on Sundays and just a bit less during the week. One of the organisers, Harry, said it has become one of the most popular in London.

Before starting at the club he told us most of the players hadn’t played a real person before.

“Lots of people play online. But when they come here it’s sociable. They can chat, have some food – it’s very casual.”

Harry explained that they noticed a surge in numbers after lockdown – partly because of a Netflix series that got people inspired.

“After the Queen’s Gambit aired, it really took off,” he said.

Thirty-one-year-old Ruth, who is a civil servant, explained that she joined in February, never having played before.

“I only started learning when I watched the series. It’s not really something anyone I know does.

“But someone told me that there are more chess strategies than there are stars in the sky. And that makes me want to come back.”

She said her church is just around the corner, so she comes to learn and play afterwards.

“They’ve been teaching me here. I lose most of the time right now but I really like learning it.”

On a typical Sunday, players are spread out across the whole food hall. Most are playing chess – but some different games are going on, like a man who comes to teach a four-player version to anyone who wants to learn.

Jim, another organiser, has started teaching ‘Go’ – which was invented in ancient China and is believed to be the oldest board game continuously played to this day. It is mostly played in East Asian countries.

Jim’s latest student, Jun, is from Hong Kong and has just graduated from the London School of Economics.

“I was looking for people who play Go in London as it’s difficult to find here,” Jun said. “I’m learning at the moment – I play chess too but this is different.”

He said he first found the group when he was looking for people to play in person. “I was mostly playing online.”

“For chess, you have to maintain focus.

“Even though it’s not a physical sport, you really do need to stay healthy, and workout or get a good night’s sleep because if not, your focus is really off. it’s like taking a test.

“There’s so many ways to play and you have to be ready for it.”

An accessible game for all, the organisers added that it is rare to see people playing a game where age is no indication of who will win.

A young member, Luca who is in year 10, told us he gets the train from North London most Sundays to come and play. He said he first learned to play with his dad when he was around seven. “It makes me think and I get excited when I win,” he added.

London Chess Club meets every Tuesday evening from 7 pm and Sunday from 10:30 to 4 pm at Mercato Metropolitano in Elephant and Castle.