JOE Bryan is set for a scan on his latest injury after missing Saturday’s win at Sunderland.

The full-back has a calf issue and groin pain in what is his latest setback during an injury-hit debut season at The Den.

Bryan, 30, could return in time for the clash against Plymouth Argyle on the weekend but first needs to be assessed.

Millwall boss Neil Harris said: “Joe Bryan missed out on Sunderland due to a calf injury and groin pain. We’re waiting for Joe to be scanned and see a specialist this week on both. Joe could easily be involved on Saturday or he’ll need an intervention for the calf or groin or both to be ready for pre-season. That’s something I’ll know later in the week.”

George Honeyman and Duncan Watmore both managed minutes on Saturday as they faced their former club Sunderland despite their recent injuries.

Watmore replaced Honeyman in the second half and minutes later pounced in the box for a goal that is still being credited as his but may have possibly been an own goal.

Harris said: “We were forced to split Dunc and G minutes wise because of ongoing injury issues with calf and shoulder respectively. So I’m delighted in the way it fell that G did brilliantly for us for an hour and then Dunc came on and got us over the line for the important touch leading to the goal.”

Billy Mitchell missed the game at the Stadium of Light with illness, the first time he has not been in a matchday squad for Millwall for over a year. But Harris is confident he will able to return.

The Lions head coach added: “Billy is back on the training ground. He missed training Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Billy we presume will be fit for the weekend.”

Murray Wallace remains as Millwall’s only guaranteed absentee after his season ended prematurely due to a back problem.