NEIL Harris is looking for his players to put in a strong final showing in Millwall’s last home game of the season.

Relegation-battling Plymouth Argyle are the opponents today as they search for their first win at The Den in over 56 years.

The stakes are lower for the hosts after they secured their Championship safety last week with a win at Sunderland.

But Harris is still insistent that his players must put in a shift to try and send fans home happy.

He said in his pre-match press conference: “The Den has to be a fortress, so to speak. It has to be a base where teams don’t enjoy their day out and, to a certain degree, they come with fear and trepidation of playing against us. And not just the team on the pitch but the team off the pitch in the fanbase as well.

“Five games, 13 points – ultimately it should be more, it should be 15 points with the West Brom game – is a great return. I’ve asked a lot of the players in a short space of time and they’ve not disappointed. They’ve done me and the football club proud and I want one last hurrah at The Den for the players this year. I want it for the fans as it’s been a tough year for everybody.

“At home it’s been unified, it’s been brilliant. There’s been atmospheres, big crowds and I just want everyone to come to The Den on Saturday with a smile on their face, come and enjoy and let’s be one again. Let’s finish this properly, let’s finish in style, let’s go out with a bang.

“The players have set their standards playing at home. They’ve reached the demands. The challenge now is to do it one last time this season.”

While Harris has lead Millwall to important away victories, it is the formidable home form that has ultimately proved crucial to the Lions staying up.

Four wins and a draw across the five matches he has overseen has allowed the Lions to spring away from a relegation scrap that still threatens the status of seven Championship clubs.

Plymouth are one of those seven and, in theory, have the greater need for points in today’s clash.

But Harris does not believe this will necessarily give Argyle a psychological advantage in the match.

Speaking earlier in the week, the Lions boss told NewsAtDen: “Are we at a disadvantage because we don’t necessarily need to win a game of football or does that become the advantage because the shackles are off, the shoulders are back and we can play with some freedom?

“I delivered the message on the pitch after the game Saturday. Well done for what we’ve achieved so far but we’re at The Den on Saturday, we want to finish there in style.

“There’s me straight away putting it on the players. I’m going to pick a team accordingly and I want the players to make sure in our last home game that we’re at it.

“As I’ve always said as head coach and manager, they will be left in no uncertain terms of what I think but 17,000 Millwall fans will always let them know what they think as well. Me and the fans should be enough to drive them on.”