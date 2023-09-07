By John Kelly

IT says something not only about a 17-year-old’s potential but his current ability and maturity when he is summoned from the bench with his side needing a goal against the runaway league leaders. That’s exactly what happened with Romain Esse last February, after just five senior substitute appearances in his career. With Millwall 1-0 down against Burnley at The Den, boss Gary Rowett sent Esse out for a final warm-up.

On 72 minutes, the fourth official’s board went up showing No.50 in green, as Esse waited to replace George Saville.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets were good value for their lead given to them by Ashley Barnes in the 51st minute. They had had 70 per cent possession and some very good chances to go 2-0 or 3-0 up.

It seemed a tall order for Millwall to get anything from the game, shorn of attacking options such as Oliver Burke, Mason Bennett and Tyler Burey.

Esse’s only previous Championship experience had amounted to one, seven, seven and 15 minutes, though he had come on in the 61st minute of the 2-0 FA Cup third-round defeat to Sheffield United in January.

Millwall needed something different in attack and so Rowett turned to Esse – not due to turn 18 until the following May – as well as Tom Bradshaw and Ryan Leonard.

Esse went on the right of midfield in a 4-2-3-1 and got his first touch moments later, flicking the ball past a defender with his left foot before he was closed down.

The next time he got on the ball a combination of inexperience and exuberance showed. He is left-footed and when he’s on the right he likes to cut inside. Here, the obvious and easy ball is to Danny McNamara who is overlapping down the right:

But Esse delays and the defender makes the block:

It was likely that in the subsequent video analysis session it was pointed out to Ease that you don’t get the same time in senior football as you do in under-21 games.

But then Esse shows another encouraging side to his game. Rather than just stand there after he had lost the ball, he pressures the defender into a hurried clearance and the Lions get possession back:

This is what Millwall fans want from their players.

There are a couple of instances just after this when Esse shows his bravery in wanting to get on the ball. Here Danny McNamara opts to clear instead of playing a relatively simple ball to Esse’s feet:

The ball goes out of play.

Then Esse shows good movement to find space, but this time Zian Flemming opts not to pass to him:

Flemming gives the ball away but it’s Esse who wins it back:

These are some really positive signs from a young player: showing for possession deep in his own half at 1-0 down against the league leaders, then not being despondent at not getting the ball, instead being switched on to go and win it back.

A minute later, after Burnley get a dubious free-kick for Bradshaw’s apparent foul on Connor Roberts, the visitors play the dead ball down the pitch. Esse is back helping McNamara and again gets his foot in to win back possession:

The ball goes back to George Long via McNamara and Charlie Cresswell. Long clears it first time and Esse is already on the move, anticipating a touch off Bradshaw or the defender. Bradshaw gets the flick and Esse wins a throw-in for his side:

Another asset the Esse possesses is his height. He’s around six foot tall and here from Leonard’s long throw-in he cleverly flicks the ball back to Flemming on the edge of the box:

The Dutch attacker’s shot is blocked for a corner as the hosts keep up the pressure in their search for an equaliser.

Another little bit of inexperience next as instead of holding his position on the right, Esse goes in to challenge for Cresswell’s ball forward. There’s no need as Bradshaw is underneath it. Bradshaw does win the header and he glances it out to the right where Esse should be:

Instead Burnley get the ball back.

Esse then plays a part in the leveller. After Long’s clearance downfield Esse has held his position out on the right and takes on Charlie Taylor who had come on for Ian Maatsen a minute earlier.

Esse keeps Taylor guessing about which way he’s going to go before trying to get into the box by the end-line. Taylor gets a foot in and Esse has won his side a corner.

George Honeyman takes the corner, Burnley can’t clear, Flemming swings it back in from the left and the ball eventually breaks to Bradshaw who cracks home a shot into the bottom-right corner with five minutes left.

Rowett revealed after the game that there had been a mix-up with one substitute. Aidomo Amakhu and Scott Malone came on for Andreas Voglsammer and Honeyman, but the latter should have been Murray Wallace going off as it had been planned before the goal and Rowett wanted a more attacking left wing-back.

In the confusion, Bradshaw ends up on the right of midfield and Esse in the middle. But Esse takes to his new role – and it’s one in which he could make a name for himself in with more experience – and again shows his work rate by chasing back and he just fails to win the ball. The Lions get a let-off as Nathan Tella ends up firing over from a decent position.

Esse’s final contribution, in stoppage-time, is to shove Josh Cullen out of the way and then head on towards Bradshaw. Again, courage to go into the physical challenges:

All we can judge Esse on so far are little cameos and snapshots of his ability and attitude. But the signs are good.

He has bravery in wanting the ball, he has courage in challenges and he has the trust of his manager to be sent on in a game when the side are trailing to the outstanding team in the league last season.

Arguably, it is better for Esse’s development that Millwall didn’t go up, so he would have more opportunities in the Championship. That’s already shown to be the case. Esse scored his first senior goal on the opening day, and what a significant goal it was as the Lions won 1-0 at Middlesbrough. Both Esse and Aidomo Emakhu had come on in the 73rd minute. Emakhu, who should also see plenty of game-time for Millwall this season, provided the assist.

There was another milestone for Esse this season when he made his first senior start. Rowett had no problem putting him in the line-up for a difficult game at Norwich City and though the visitors lost 3-1 it shows the faith the manager has in the young star.

Esse should get plenty more chances to make an impact as the season goes on. And based on what he has shown so far, particularly in his attitude as it’s obvious the talent is there, there is no high bar on what he can achieve. This season, hopefully it will be a significant contribution to Millwall finally making that top six.

Image: Millwall FC