By John Kelly

THIS is the side we have judged to be the second-best ‘era’ team in the history of Millwall Football Club. This side is a little bit different from the previous teams as it is a youth team.

Millwall won the FA Youth Cup in 1979, defeating Manchester City 2-0 on aggregate in the final.

It was a remarkable achievement in so many ways, not least because that season the senior team was relegated to the Third Division.

If the legendary Brian Clough told the young Nottingham Forest players after their defeat to the Lions in the fifth round that “you’ve just been beaten by the best Youth Cup side I’ve ever seen”, then that’s good enough for us.

2.

1978-82

Gleasure; Martin, Robinson, Mehmet, Coleman, Roberts, Dibble, Gale, McKenna, Kinsella, O’Callaghan. Substitute: Horrix.

(Second-leg squad versus City)

Manager: George Petchey.

Millwall have won the FA Youth Cup twice in their history, adding to their 1979 title by winning in 1991 when they defeated Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 on aggregate in the final.

But the 1991 team made nothing like the same impact on the first team, with only Andy Roberts making the step-up to become a regular.

By contrast, the 1979 team had players who had already played for the senior side.

Millwall’s match-day squad for the second leg of the final against City contained only 12 players as in those days teams could only bring on one substitute.

Astonishingly, all of them either had already played or would go on to play for the first team. Phil Coleman, Chris Dibbe, Ian Gale, Tony Kinsella, Alan McKenna, Dave Mehmet, Kevin O’Callaghan and Paul Roberts all featured for the senior side in competitive games that season in the Second Division.

The other four – goalkeeper Peter Gleasure, midfielder Dave Martin, left-back Paul Robinson and forward Dean Horrix – all went on to make over 50 appearances for the senior side, Martin over 100.

If anything, Millwall were almost too successful in bringing players through for their own good, as Mehmet explained to the Southwark News in 2015.

“Fifteen or so of those players [from the 1978-79 squad] ended up playing for the first team,” Mehmet said. “Almost everyone went professional.

“In fact, there were probably too many of us playing at the same time – we were thrown in at the deep end and that did affect a few of the players.

“The club was in the old Second Division so going away to the likes of Chesterfield on a Tuesday night was difficult for a young team – the opposition were all 6ft4ins, experienced players who wanted to give you a battering.

“We only had two or three experienced players at the time. Barry Kitchener was still there and he was colossal for all of the young kids, but there weren’t many like him around.

“That’s probably why a few members of the youth cup team didn’t stay for too long at Millwall.”

Manager George Petchey was an outstanding spotter of talent. He discovered Laurie Cunningham, the brilliant winger who went on to play for Real Madrid, and later on when he was working for Brighton & Hove Albion, future England international Gareth Barry, among a host of other player.

During Petchey’s time at Brighton, first-team manager under Liam Brady said: “I don’t think there are many better in their field than George Petchey.

“He has had a lot of experience at management level and he has always been able to develop young players and this is something we are determined to do here.”

“That youth team had a bit of everything,” Mehmet said. “We could play teams off the park or roll up our sleeves and nick a result. Everything about the squad – there were 18 or 19 of us – was spot on and it was a joy to play in.

“We never knew when to give up or when to accept defeat, no matter what the score was. We were one of those teams.”

After a 3-3 draw against Forest, the Lions travelled away for the replay and pinched it 1-0.

“Peter Gleasure, the goalkeeper, saved us that night – he made every kind of save you could think of,” Mehmet said. “He was just unbelievable. Forest were a good side – similar to us with a bit of everything – but we came out on top.

“Clough was their manager at the time and came into our changing room afterwards to congratulate us. That was a high point.”

Millwall beat Everton 2-0 on aggregate in the semi-final before goals from Mehmet and Phil Coleman clinched the final.

“Looking back, the semi-final against Everton and the final against Manchester City were probably the two easiest games we had!” Mehmet said.

Of the squad above, nine featured in the 1979-80 season as they Lions finished 14th in Division Three. Ten played the next season as the side finished 15th.

Horrix top-scored with 18 goals in 48 games in all competitions in 1981-82 as they improved to finish ninth.

A new era began in the following campaign under George Graham, and we have documented that here.

Despite winning the trophy again 12 years later, the club has arguably never had a better youth team than the 1979 one.

The pity is we don’t have a ‘Class of ’79’ to talk or write about that delivered outstanding success together in the first team.