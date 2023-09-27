Dulwich Hamlet couldn’t recover from the concession of two early goals as they were beaten 2-1 by Hornchurch in the Isthmian League Premier Division on Tuesday night.

Former Millwall captain Steve Morison’s side raced into a two-goal lead courtesy of a brace from Liam Nash inside ten minutes.

Hakan Hayrettin’s visitors fought back and halved the deficit through Adrian Clifton with eleven minutes left.

Dulwich are sixteenth in the table with seven points from seven games and travel to seventeenth-place Cheshunt this Saturday for a 3pm kick-off.

In the SCEFL Premier Division on Tuesday, Fisher defeated Erith Town 4-2.

Thomas Ngegba and Manny Shoderu scored in the first half and Conor Darwish and Eniye Amgbaduba after the break.

Ajay Ashanike’s side are third after nine games, two points off leaders Glebe. The Fish are at Holmesdale in the league this Saturday at 3pm.

Also in the Premier Division last Saturday, Stansfeld lost 2-1 at home to Deal Town after Ben Hermitage’s equaliser in the 75th minute wasn’t enough to earn a point. The Stans were in action at Sutton Athletic on Wednesday evening as they aimed to add to their solitary league win this season.

In the London & South East Regional Women’s Football League Premier Division, Dulwich Hamlet were 6-1 winners at Aylesford.

Lily Price, Phoebe Read and Asia Harbour Brown scored three goals in a four-minute blitz in the first half.

After the break, Shakira Kafero Roberts scored a double either side of substitute Lucy Monkman’s goal.

Dulwich are at Barking in the second qualifying round of the Women’s FA Cup this Sunday at 2pm.