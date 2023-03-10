MILLWALL will not change their approach in their upcoming fixtures after securing a series of fantastic results in February.

The Lions lost just one game last month – a 1-0 defeat to Coventry City – winning three and drawing three of their other six games.

Their start to March has been far from ideal, losing 3-2 to play-off rivals Norwich City last weekend. However, they now only have to play two teams above them in the table before the end of the campaign, while their next three matches come against teams struggling towards the bottom end of the table, giving them a chance to pick up nine points before the international break.

Rowett is adamant that his side’s mindset won’t change, however, explaining that they will aim to perform at a similar level regardless of who the opponent is, especially as every point becomes more and more important in the final stages of the campaign.

“I think our approach is the same if we’re playing Burnley or the bottom of the league,” he told NewsAtDen.

“I don’t think that approach will ever change. It’s the Championship, I’ve been in it for eleven, twelve years nearly now.

“I don’t think you can ever feel like that because you’ll come unstuck if you do.

“The key for us is that it’s not back-to-back games. For example, we gave the players a couple of days off after Norwich because, physically, there’s players that are out on their feet.

“What we can hopefully do now is to get some players back, probably around the international break, and give players a chance to actually go game-to-game and feel a little bit fresher.

“I know we’ve got a three-game week next week, but it’s the fact that we’ve got a week now.

“You have to think about recovery, you have to think about how we get the players prepared and ready, but also physically able.

“I think this has come at a good time. We’ve got a week, then the three-game week, then the international break. To be honest, fatigue is not going to be an excuse for winning games of football.

“That’s the only different part of it, that we haven’t got to rotate so much and can concentrate on what the best team is and what we can put out there in each game.

“It’ll be down to the performance and the performance alone.”

Photo: Millwall FC

