AIDOMO Emakhu’s Millwall debut has been delayed after he picked up an injury in training.

The 19-year-old officially joined the Lions on January 1st after the club confirmed that a deal had been agreed with Irish champions Shamrock Rovers in mid-December.

He was due to feature for the under-23’s with a view to joining up with the senior squad in the next few weeks, although Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Sheffield United could have been an opportunity to give him his first competitive minutes for his new club.

However, manager Gary Rowett confirmed that his debut will have to be pushed back after injuring his quad, ruling him out for the next few weeks.

“Aidomo picked up a quad injury, so he’s one that won’t be available for the game [vs. Sheffield United]. He’ll be out for a few weeks,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“Whether it’s the intensity of coming into Championship training or whatever, it’s a shame for him. Again, I think the plan for him was to build him up over a period of time anyway and see where he is.

“I think he’ll be frustrated. For anyone joining a new club, you want to be fit and in the action straight away. He’s had a good period of training with us and impressed.

“Of course, he wants to have that opportunity but it gives him an opportunity to build himself up in the gym, it gives us an opportunity to understand where he’s at physically.

“I think we always try to get something positive out of it, even if it’s a small injury.”

