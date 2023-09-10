On July 3, 1950, an army of roughly 5,000, made up of peasants, yeomen and landowners looked out over London Bridge. Fuelled by a series of shock military victories, and anger at Henry VI’s corrupt government, they were thirsty for change – and bloodshed.

Led by a shadowy figure known as Jack Cade, this popular uprising had serious demands – fairer taxation, administrative reform and the removal of traitorous officials. But their seemingly noble cause would quickly descend into an orgy of looting, murder and fire.

Ultimately, the previously sympathetic citizens of London would turn on the invading army in a battle on London Bridge. While Jack Cade’s true identity remains shrouded in mystery, the significance of this bloody chapter of Medieval history is clear.

Rising Tensions

The mid-15th century in England was marked by an atmosphere of increasing animosity between the lower and upper classes.

The conflict with France – later known as the Hundred Years’ War – had not only drained the treasury but also resulted in the loss of Normandy, causing a decline in morale and fears of potential invasion.

In Sussex, attacks by Norman raiders further fueled discontent. Many feared a full-scale French invasion of England. So when Henry VI ordered the erection of warning beacons along the coastline, anxieties climbed to new heights.

There were also concerns that corruption was rampant, with advisors deliberately misleading the King. Meanwhile, Richard, Duke of York, also named Richard Plantagenet, had also emerged as a real rival to King Henry VI’s throne.

It was against this backdrop of discontent and frustration that the Jack Cade Rebellion would emerge.

A Rebel of Many Names

Jack Cade remains a shadowy. Little is known about his origins, though some speculate he may have been of Irish descent.

Historians generally agree he lived somewhere in Sussex and was born sometime between 1420 and 1430.

It is believed Cade came from the lower rungs of society given the lack of historical documentation around his origins. Noble families were careful to ensure their stories survived in the annals of history, but source material on Cade is difficult to find.

Cade adopted various aliases. One of those was John Mortimer. Given Henry VI’s rival Richard was of Mortimer descent, this is believed to have been a propaganda tool. It could have lent greater legitimacy to the uprising, or simply been a useful way of frustrating the King.

Other names suggest Cade commanded real respect among his contemporaries, the sort – rare in Medieval England – gained through deeds rather than birthright. Some knew him as Captain of Kent. Others called him John Mend-all for his ability to solve problems with diplomacy and decisiveness.

Building an Uprising

Cade set about building a rebellion against the perceived tyranny of the King’s administration and in May 1450, rebels began to gather and move towards London.

Historical records show Cade was able to attract a cross-section of society to his cause. It is believed the troops were mostly peasants, but the lists of those later pardoned reveal some genteel figures. There were several wealthy landowners, one knight, two MPs and eighteen squires.

While marching through the Sussex countryside en route to London, Cade sent out emissaries to neighbouring towns and counties in a bid to gather aid and men.

As Cade’s forces swelled, they gathered on Blackheath, numbering around 5,000. Victories at Sevenoaks and other skirmishes against royal troops had fuelled morale. They would march down the Old Kent Road towards London Bridge.

The Battle on London Bridge

Cade and his men reached London on July 3. Despite Cade’s efforts to keep the army disciplined, the situation quickly descended into savagery.

Far from maintaining an orderly demeanour, the rebel army marauded through the city looting and engaging in drunken behaviour. The men also initiated a series of sham trials to make examples of those considered corrupt.

James Fiennes, the Lord High Treasurer was brought to trial and executed along with his son-in-law William Crowmer. The men’s heads were allegedly put on pikes and paraded through the streets, being made to kiss by their bearers. The heads were reportedly fixed to London Bridge.

Five days of savagery set the scene for a final showdown. The citizens of London had had enough of the insurgents leading to the battle on London Bridge on July 8.

It’s hard to imagine the chaos of such a battle. With houses and shops lining each side of the bridge, the walkway was only between six and seven metres wide. Royal defenders had also pitched battlements on the walkway, stunting the invaders’ progress.

40 London citizens and 200 rebels are believed to have died in the bloody battle. Part of the bridge is thought to have caught alight and many died in the flames or drowning as they jumped to escape the smoke. To end the fighting the rebels were issued pardons by the King and returned home.

The Aftermath

The Battle of London Bridge marked a turning point in the Jack Cade Rebellion and Cade went on the run, fleing towards Lewes.

But he was found on July 12, 1450, by Alexander Iden, the future High Sheriff of Kent. In the skirmish that followed, Cade was fatally wounded and died before reaching London for trial.

As a warning to others, Cade’s body underwent a mock trial and was subsequently beheaded at Newgate. His remains were subjected to a gruesome fate, with his limbs distributed to various cities and locations throughout Kent, believed to have been strong supporters of the rebel uprising.

The Jack Cade Rebellion may have ended on London Bridge, but its legacy endured. It served as a stark reminder of the deep-seated discontent within English society during this tumultuous period, where the battle for reform and justice played out in the blood-soaked streets of London. In the wake of the rebellion, the fires of dissent continued to smolder, and some say, the lay the seeds of the War of Roses.