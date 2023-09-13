An Elephant and Castle secondary school has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Police were called to St Saviour’s & St Olave’s School on New Kent Road at 1.04pm on Wednesday, September 13.

The incident was over by 3.20pm after police found nothing suspicious.

A statement put out by the school said students had been “safely evacuated” and crowds of children were seen leaving.

Police had cordoned off roads around the school including by Black Horse Court, at the bottom of Great Dover Street, and by the New Kent Road Esso petrol station.

The police had reportedly ordered people not to re-enter the school buildings.

The Metropolitan Police Service, London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service were all in attendance.

A spokesperson for the nearby Ark Globe Academy school told the News its students were dismissed at the normal time.

St Saviour’s and St Olave’s Church of England School is a secondary school and sixth form for girls.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 13:04hrs on Wednesday, 13 September. The building was evacuated and safety cordons established while officers assess the premises.

“Officers are currently on scene. Enquiries are ongoing.”

In a statement, St Saviour’s & St Olave’s said: “There has been an incident at school and students have been safely evacuated.

“Police have told us that no-one can re-enter the building, so students are being sent directly home.

“Staff are supporting students as necessary to ensure they do so safely.

“Please note students are unable to enter the school building and access their phones.”