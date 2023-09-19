Rotherhithe parents were left shaken today after reports that a knife-wielding man was spotted in woodland near Redriff Primary School.

Police officers were called to the school at around 1.05pm on Tuesday, September 19, following reports that a man holding a knife was in Russia Dock Woodland.

Minutes later, Redriff Primary School sent a group message to parents warning of a “police situation” but added that “all children are safe inside the school”.

The Met Police has told the News officers carried out a “thorough search of the area” but “no individual was located”.

The text to parents, sent at 1.20pm said: “The school has been alerted to a police situation in the local area. All children are safe and are inside the building.

“Police are on site. Please do not come on site early to collect your child/ren and we will update you all again at 2.45pm when there is further information.

“Please do not call the school office as we are inundated with phone calls.”

Speaking to the News from outside the school gates, a parent who gave her name as Crystal said: “I’ve just picked up my daughter. It’s her first week here and we’re not taking any risks.”

She added that the school had “done a really good job” in keeping students safe.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 13.05hrs to reports of a man seen in a wooded area at Salter Road SE16 believed to be in possession of a knife. Officers attended the scene and carried out a thorough search of the area. No individual was located.”

Southwark Council and Redriff Primary School have been approached for comment.

If you were in the area at the time and saw anything of concern or anyone acting suspiciously, then please call 101 and quote CAD3717/ 19SEP, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.